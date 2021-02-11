Full Year 2020 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. My name is JÃ¶rgen Rosengren. I'm the President and CEO of Bufab, and I'm joined in this conference call by Marcus Soderberg, our CFO. We will be referring throughout this call to our presentation, which is available on www.bufab.com/ir, Investor Relations and to the page number in it.



And we'll start on Page 2. We start there because we have the pleasure to report a very strong result in the fourth quarter of 2020 last year and also, in fact, the full year results that's quite attractive also. 2020,