Bufab AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / NTS GMT

Jonas Gallneby -



Welcome to Bufab Capital Markets Day. We're standing live right now this afternoon from Gummifabriken in VÃ¤rnamo, not so far away from the headquarters at Bufab Sweden. It will be a slightly different than ordinary Capital Markets Day. At first, we will be online, so we will not see each other face-to-face. But you can still be a big part of this event because we have the opportunity to actually ask some questions during those sessions we soon will go through. I will come back to you on that one.



So again, I hope that you feel that you are warm welcome to this event. And we have a really, really exciting afternoon coming up. So why wait? We go through it directly. So we start off with meeting our CEO at Bufab. Jorgen, a warm welcome to live stream.



Jorgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Jonas. And it's a great pleasure to be here, I have to say. And most of all, it's a great, great pleasure to welcome so many of our shareholders and other stakeholders to this event this