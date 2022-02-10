Q4 2021 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bufab's Q4 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CEO Johan Lindqvist. Please go ahead.



Johan Lindqvist - Bufab AB(publ)-Acting President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator. So very welcome, everybody, to Bufab's Q4 and year-end report for 2021. In this call it's me, Johan Lindqvist, CEO of Bufab Group; and Marcus Soderberg, the CFO of Bufab Group. You will find the presentation that we will go through in our web page under the section for investors. So let's start.



We can look back on a really good year, 2021 and also Q4. Bufab reported a high sales, the highest operating profit and also earnings per share ever for the full year. As in Q3, we also have a really strong demand in Q4 across all the segments, you can say.



The organic growth was up 19%, driven by