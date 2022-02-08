Q4 2021 ITAB Shop Concept AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Mats Karlqvist - ITAB Shop Concept AB Ltd. - Head, IR



Hello. Welcome to the presentation of the year-end report and new financial targets for ITAB. And my name is Mats Karlqvist, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I'll try to monitor if you have any questions sent in by e-mail. Otherwise, we will open up for a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.



And by that, we can go to slide 2 and present the presenters for today, AndrÃ©as Elgaard and Ulrika Bergmo SkÃ¶ld, who will go through the report and the financial targets. And I'll hand over to AndrÃ©as, on slide 3 now.



AndrÃ©as Elgaard - ITAB Shop Concept AB Ltd. - President & CEO



So hello, everybody. This is AndrÃ©as Elgaard. Before we present the report today and our financial targets, I would like to just give you a quick context of -- and a brief introduction to ITAB.



So next slide, please. We are what we create together with our customers. And depending on which customer segment, depending on which unique brand, it is our efforts and our engagement looks very