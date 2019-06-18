DFDS A/S Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-CEO&Member of Executive Board



Welcome, everybody, to this Capital Market Day where we will talk about our Win23 plan and the strategies that go into meeting the targets set out in the Win23 program.



We have a relatively tight program. I assume that most of you prefer not to disembark in Oslo, so you have to get off the vessel prior to 4:30. Otherwise, you have to take care of yourself.



The program is that I give an overview of Win23, and then a number of my colleagues will come in and talk about the different elements in the strategy. Eddie Green, our current Head of Logistics, and Niklas Andersson, our designated Head of Logistics, will come and talk about Pillar A; Valdemar Warburg, our Transformation Officer, will come and talk about Pillar B; Peder Gellert, our Head of Ferry Division, will talk about Pillar D; and then, I, together with SelÃ§uk, Head of our Mediterranean Unit, who, together with Fuat, who is the Head of Sales and Marketing in the Mediterranean, will come and talk about Pillar C; and then