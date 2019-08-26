Half Year 2019 Viva Energy Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Viva Energy Results Presentation for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019. My name is Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Viva Energy. And with me today is Jevan Bouzo, our Chief Financial Officer. Jevan and I will talk through the highlights in today's presentation, and there will be an opportunity to take some questions at the end.



Now let me kick off on Slide 5 by discussing our company's commitment to people, safety, the environment and the community. In terms of safety, I'm particularly pleased with the progress we've made this year. We've delivered advanced safety training program to over 700 workers at the Geelong Refinery, and we have a number of other material programs in place across the rest of our operational activities.