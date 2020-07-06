Viva Energy Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 06, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Robert Hill - Viva Energy Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Viva Energy's 2020 Annual General Meeting. I'm Robert Hill, and I'm honored to serve as the Chairman of Viva Energy.



It is now just after 11 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time. We have a quorum present, and I declare the Annual General Meeting of Viva Energy Group Limited open.



Thank you for joining us today from various locations across the country and the rest of the world. We are holding our Annual General Meeting today as a virtual meeting conducted entirely online. We're also holding this meeting later in the year than we would ordinarily do. We made a decision to hold the meeting in this way due to the restrictions on gatherings and travel as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. We consider that it is in the best interest of our shareholders, other stakeholders and the community for us to do so. We're disappointed that we cannot meet you in person, and we look forward to being able to do so next year.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional