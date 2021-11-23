Viva Energy Group Ltd Investor Strategy Day Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Scott A. Wyatt - Viva Energy Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning. My name is Scott Wyatt, the Chief Executive of Viva Energy Australia. On behalf of the executive team, I want to thank you for joining us for the Investor Strategy Day today.



In Australia and around the world, we are seeing pandemic restrictions relaxed, borders reopening and economies kicking back to life. The year ahead holds a lot of promise, and we are excited about the opportunities for recovery and further development of our strategies for long-term growth.



Our business is well positioned to benefit from a resurging economy, and we look forward to sharing our plans with you and to answer any questions that you might have. Although some interstate and even international travel is now possible, we are conducting this as a virtual event so that we can bring as many people together as possible from Australia and around the world.



This is event will be recorded and will be available online at the conclusion, including the presentations and other material that we will use during the day.