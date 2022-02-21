Full Year 2021 Viva Energy Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



welcome to the Viva Energy Australia Full Year 2021 Results Call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Scott A. Wyatt - Viva Energy Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Viva Energy's Full Year Results for 2021, which, of course, follows the guidance that we provided in December. My name is Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Viva Energy. And on the call with me today is Jevan Bouzo, our Chief Operating and Financial Officer; and Lachlan Pfeiffer, our Chief Business Development and Sustainability Officer.



I would like to begin this morning by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands on which we are collectively gathered for this call and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



I'd like to now turn to Slide 5 of the presentation. Given the challenges arising from the pandemic, I'm delighted with the