Viva Energy Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Robert Hill - Viva Energy Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



So good afternoon and welcome to Viva Energy 2022 Annual General Meeting.



I'm Robert Hill, and I'm honored to serve as the Chairman of Viva Energy.



It's now just after 3:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time. We have a quorum present, and I declare this Annual General Meeting of Viva Energy Group Limited open. We're holding our Annual General Meeting today as a hybrid meeting, which means that we have people joining us here at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne as well as online. Welcome to all of you today. We're especially delighted to have some of our shareholders here in person after holding this meeting as an entirely virtual meeting over the last 2 years.



I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia; and their connections to land, sea and community. Here in the Docklands, we are on the traditional lands of the Kulin Nation. We pay our respect to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples here today.