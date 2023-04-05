Viva Energy Group Ltd to Acquire OTR Group Transcript

Apr 05, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Scott A. Wyatt - Viva Energy Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Yes. Hello. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the very exciting announcement. My name is Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Viva Energy. And on the call with me today is Carolyn Pedic, Chief Financial Officer; and Jevan Bouzo, our Chief Executive of Convenience and Mobility.



Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands on which we are collectively gathered for this call and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



Now let me begin first on Page 3 of the investor presentation. Today, I'm really pleased to announce that Viva Energy has reached an agreement with Peregrine Corporation to acquire the OTR Group. As you all know, OTR is the leading convenience retailer in