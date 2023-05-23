Viva Energy Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Robert Hill - Viva Energy Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon and welcome to Viva Energy's 2023 Annual General Meeting.



I am Robert Hill, and I'm honored to serve as the Chairman of Viva Energy.



It's now just after 3:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time. We have a quorum present, and I declare this Annual General Meeting of Viva Energy Group Limited open. We're holding our Annual General Meeting today as a hybrid meeting, which means we have people joining us in person here at King & Wood Mallesons in Melbourne as well as online. And we welcome all of you here today.



I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia; and their connections to land, sea and community. Here in Melbourne, we're on the traditional lands of the Kulin people. We pay our respect to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples present today.



Before we begin, I will hand over to our company Secretary, Julia Kagan, to run through some procedural matters.



