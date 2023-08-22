Half Year 2023 Viva Energy Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Viva Energy's half year 2023 results. My name is Scott Wyatt. I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Viva Energy. And on the call with me today is Carolyn Pedic, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jevan Bouzo, our CEO of Convenience and Mobility.
I'll begin this morning by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands on which we are collectively gathered for this call and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. As always, I'd like to begin with some comments on our safety and environmental performance as set out on Slide 5. Personal safety performance has continued to improve this year with a steady reduction in the injury frequency rate, fewer loss of primary containment events and 0 process
