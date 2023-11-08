Viva Energy Group Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 10:15PM GMT

Scott A. Wyatt - Viva Energy Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, David, and good morning to you all. Thank you very much for joining for our Investor Day today.



Before I begin, I'd just like to acknowledge country and pay my respects to the people of the Gadigal -- to the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and any Torres Strait and Aboriginal people who are joining us either here today or online.



It's been 2 years since we last held an event like this and an awful lot has happened in that time, both in our business and outside of our business. So it's the timing to get together. We've made significant progress on our strategic agenda over the last couple of years, as you would know.



Certainly, last year, we delivered a record earnings for our business, certainly supported by our strong Refining margin environment, but also a really strong performance in the other parts of our business as well.



We've made significant progress on