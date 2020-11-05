Q3 2020 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Bonesupport Q3 report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present to you CEO, Emil Billback; and CFO, Hakan Johansson. Please begin your meeting.



Emil BillbÃ¤ck - Bonesupport Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Bonesupport Quarter 3 2020 Result Call. So this is Emil Billback talking, the CEO of Bonesupport, and also joined here in the room by Hakan Johansson, our CFO.



We will start off by presenting the quarterly results. And after that, we will open up the line for a question-and-answer session. Before starting the presentation on Slide 2, I would like to draw the attention of everyone to the disclaimers covering any forward-looking statements that we will make today.



So operator, if we could go to Slide #3, we will start the presentation. So first of all, I would like to give some highlights from the report that we released this morning. Overall, quarter 3 results, sales were at SEK 48 million,