Half Year 2020 Banca Farmafactoring SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



Massimiliano Belingheri - BFF Bank S.p.A. - CEO & Director



LPI collection for EUR 2.6 million and also more prudent provisioning, which has had an impact of almost EUR 2 million in the first half of the year compared to last year. The lower collection results in a higher pool of balance sheet LPI, which are over EUR 400 million, EUR 414 million, which are recognized and, as you know, represent a big reserve of future income for our business.



Importantly, given our capital position and given the fact that before the earnings of the period, our total capital is above 15%. The entire amount of earnings generated in the first half of the year can actually be earmarked for dividend, that's EUR 37.5 million. So if you add the EUR 37.5 million with the EUR 70.9 million of 2019 dividend, which are not accounting in capital, we have almost EUR 110 million of available dividend capacity in the business.



The business has grown nicely over the first half of the year, with customer loans up 10% year-over-year, that despite the