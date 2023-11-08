Nov 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Jeanette ReuterskiÃ¶ld - Netel Holding AB(publ)-Acting CEO&President
Hi, everyone. Welcome to our presentation of quarter three for Netel Group. My name is Jeanette ReuterskiÃ¶ld, and I'm acting President and CEO of Netel. With me today, I have Peter Andersson, CFO of Netel.
So a summary for the quarter is that we have an increased results and continue to grow strong organically. That is driven by our underlying markets, who are still strong in all our segments. We have a robust order backlog as we move into 2024, with a good mix for our business units and our segments.
We are carefully monitoring the development, how turbulent the world around us, if war, increased interest rates, and inflation might impact us and our customers. And we meet these challenges and continue to implement margin-enhancing improvement measures. These activities are a natural part of our constant work to develop and streamline our products and services. Our indication for the full-year 2023 still remains firm, that we will have a growth of
Q3 2023 Netel Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...