Morning Brew: Dell Technologies Surges on AI Server Demand, Market Eyes Economic Data

52 minutes ago
U.S. stock index futures on Friday indicated a largely muted open as investors awaited further economic data, with the S&P 500 showing little change. The market's focus was on manufacturing data expected later in the day, with the Nasdaq futures slightly up by 0.1%, S&P futures nearly flat, and Dow futures trading lower by 0.1%. Treasury yields saw minimal movement, with the U.S. 2 Year Treasury yield dropping by 1 basis point to 4.61% and the 10 Year Treasury yield also decreasing by 1 basis point to 4.25%.

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG, Financial) experienced a pre-market decline of nearly 9% following the announcement of a wider full-year loss for 2023. The hydrogen fuel cell maker reported a loss per share of $2.30, compared to a loss per share of $1.25 for the full year 2022, despite a 27% year-over-year increase in revenue to $891M. The company also addressed its previously disclosed going concern issue, stating it had been resolved and emphasizing a stronger focus on cash management strategy for 2024.

JD.com (JD, Financial) saw its shares rise by 2% in pre-market trading after announcing a cut in cloud computing prices, following a similar move by Alibaba (BABA, Financial), which also saw a 0.6% increase in its pre-market shares. The price reduction aims to enhance JD Cloud's competitiveness in computing, storage, and network services.

Eli Lilly (LLY, Financial) shares rebounded in pre-market trading as Bank of America raised its price target to a Street high of $1,000, highlighting the potential of its GLP-1 agonist, tirzepatide, in treating diabetes and obesity. The optimistic outlook also reflects the drug's potential in addressing heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea, and liver disease.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) CEO Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging the organization prioritized profit over its mission to benefit humanity. Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, criticized the influence of Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), the largest investor in OpenAI, on the company's direction. This legal action comes as Musk raises funds for a competing AI venture, xAI.

Dell Technologies (DELL, Financial) shares surged 27% in pre-market trading, driven by strong demand for its AI-optimized servers. The company's optimistic fiscal year guidance reflects the expected benefits from AI trends, with AI-optimized server orders up nearly 40% sequentially.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) shares dipped 0.5% in pre-market trading after Goldman Sachs removed the tech giant from its Conviction List, despite reiterating its Buy rating and raising its price target. The firm highlighted the strength of Apple's ecosystem and its potential to offset cyclical headwinds to product revenue.

CleanSpark (CLSK, Financial) announced the production of 648 bitcoins in February, an increase from the previous month, with sales of bitcoin generating approximately $140,000 in proceeds. The company anticipates further gains in hash rate and energy efficiency in March.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB, Financial) shares fell 21% in pre-market trading following the bank's announcement of a material weakness in its loan review processes and the delay in filing its FY 2023 annual report.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY, Financial) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share, maintaining its forward yield at 9.91%. The company also initiated its 2024 guidance, expecting Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $800 to $850 million and CAFD in the range of $220 million to $270 million.

