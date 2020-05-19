Q1 2020 Sivers IMA Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Anders Storm - Sivers IMA Group - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this first quarter webinar for 2020, with Sivers IMA Holding. My name is Anders Storm and I'm here to take you through our quarterly report and some other things as well. So with diving directly into the numbers, the quarter compared to last year was flat basically. And I would say that it's a very strong do that in the current situation, when we see many companies struggling in the worst business areas losing 98% of their revenue.



So, we're very happy that, we are in a business where we still can provide them. And we are working full speed ahead with everything. If we look at the EBITDA, it was minus SEK 5 million compared to last year. But at the same time, we have had some changes in R&D capitalization, which means that we are actually capitalizing less now and putting on the balance, because of working more and more with customer projects.



And also we have less focusing grant funding now as well, which is a strategic decision in some way that only do grant funding, if it sort of fits our core business and not just