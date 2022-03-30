Mar 30, 2022 / NTS GMT

Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Thank you. So my name is Anders Storm. I am the CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. I've been with the company now for approximately seven years. I've been working in the data telecom industry for over 25 years and has a long history in everything from mobile phones to mobile networks and so forth.



So if we look at Sivers Semiconductors, what kind of company we are, we are focusing on semiconductors, of course, but in three different areas today. One is the 5G area. Another one is SATCOM. And the third one is photonics or silicon photonics. The company has been around for quite some time. However, we've been really focused on rebuilding the company over the last seven years.



And the company today consists of two different parts then: the wireless piece and the photonics piece. And the head office is here in Stockholm. We also have an office in Gothenburg. We have our photonics business and a fab in Glasgow. And we also -- now with the latest acquisition of MixComm that closed just here in February, we also have offices in the US.



We're