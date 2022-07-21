Jul 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anders Storm
Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO
=====================
Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Sivers Semiconductor's second-quarter report 2022. My name is Anders Storm, and I'm the Group CEO of Sivers. I'm going to take you to the report today and give you some background to the report and other information. And in the end, we're going to go with the Q&A session.
So if we look at the quarter itself, it was actually, yes, more or less flat on SEK27 million compared to last year. And as we've been stating for quite some while, the first half is going to be a half that is challenged by components and electric components to really start volume production to customers. However, we see an improvement on that in the future. Even if we look at the first half year, we've been growing from January to June 34%, which is actually a little bit better than we thought due to the components,
Q2 2022 Sivers Semiconductors AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...