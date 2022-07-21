Jul 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Anders Storm

Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



=====================

Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Sivers Semiconductor's second-quarter report 2022. My name is Anders Storm, and I'm the Group CEO of Sivers. I'm going to take you to the report today and give you some background to the report and other information. And in the end, we're going to go with the Q&A session.



So if we look at the quarter itself, it was actually, yes, more or less flat on SEK27 million compared to last year. And as we've been stating for quite some while, the first half is going to be a half that is challenged by components and electric components to really start volume production to customers. However, we see an improvement on that in the future. Even if we look at the first half year, we've been growing from January to June 34%, which is actually a little bit better than we thought due to the components,