Sivers Semiconductors AB at Redeye Investor Forum Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jesper Von Koch - Redeye AB - Analyst



And now, we welcome Sivers Semiconductors and CEO, Anders Storm. Welcome.



Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Thank you, Jesper. Yes, welcome, everybody. My name is Anders Storm, and welcome to this Redeye Investor Forum online. I'm going to take you through, today, a bit about fundamentals about the company, but also focusing a lot on what has happened the last five months and, specifically, also over the last couple of weeks. That's a lot of important information. And also today, we secured some growth capital of SEK100 million. So I'm going to talk a bit about that, even if it's not in the presentation here.



So I am Anders Storm, and I've been working for Sivers now almost eight years. And we've been building a company within two very important verticals in the semiconductor industry. One is the wireless business, working with 5G, satellite communication, and emerging markets. And in the photonics business, we're working with silicon photonics, which is the basis for all technology within the