Sivers Semiconductors AB at Redeye Investor AW Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



(spoken in Swedish)



Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group CEO



Thank you. I'm going to run this in English because we have people and audience on the Internet as well. We also acquired a company in the US recently.



So my name is Anders Storm. I've been with Sivers now for almost eight years in February. I've been working on turnaround of Sivers when I started with like 18 people and sub-SEK20 million. Today, we are sort of over SEK100 million and 130 employees.



We have two business areas. One is within wireless, where we are addressing radio frequency converters and stuff for 5G, as well for SatCom and other emerging markets. And then we have an area called photonics, which is basically light sources for different sensors, as well as datacom applications. We have, today, 43 customers in the wireless business and 19 engagements in the photonics business.



Head office is here in Stockholm. We acquired a company recently. We are addressing a market which has $10 billion TAM or total addressable market. We are still