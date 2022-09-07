Sep 07, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Retail investor



* Ian Strafford-Taylor

Equals Group PLC - CEO

* Richard Cooper

Equals Group PLC - CFO



* Robin Savage

Zeus Capital - Analyst

* Kim Bergoe

Numis Securities - Analyst

* Jason Streets

Hardman & Co - Analyst



Ian Strafford-Taylor - Equals Group PLC - CEO



Greetings, everybody. Thanks for taking the time to listen to us today. We have to keep this pretty rapid because we have other commitments starting at 10:30. So I'm joined by Richard. Richard, do you just want to say hello?



Richard Cooper - Equals Group PLC - CFO



Good morning, everyone.



Ian Strafford-Taylor - Equals Group PLC - CEO



Richard, as you know, is the CFO. So starting at