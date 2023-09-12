Sep 12, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Ian Strafford-Taylor - Equals Group Plc - CEO
Thank you, everybody. Welcome. This is Ian Strafford-Taylor, as you heard, Chief Executive Officer, and I'm joined by Richard Cooper, Chief Financial Officer.
Richard Cooper - Equals Group Plc - CFO
Good morning, everyone.
Ian Strafford-Taylor - Equals Group Plc - CEO
Because this is on a phone conference, I'll talk you through the deck, slide by slide and page turn. So hopefully, you've all got the deck in front of you.
And as you can see on slide 2, brief agenda there. We'll do an overview of Equals, run through some highlights of 2023 from me. Then, Rich will take you through a CFO review. Back to me for highlights of the Q3 to date, a bit of a look forward, and then, a summary.
So turning to page 3. Interestingly, I was on the call earlier, and I was trying to think of something new or innovative to say this time. But I think what's good is that, as you know, we've done a lot of pivots over the last few years, not
Half Year 2023 Equals Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 12, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...