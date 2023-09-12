Half Year 2023 Equals Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 12, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Ian Strafford-Taylor - Equals Group Plc - CEO



Thank you, everybody. Welcome. This is Ian Strafford-Taylor, as you heard, Chief Executive Officer, and I'm joined by Richard Cooper, Chief Financial Officer.



Richard Cooper - Equals Group Plc - CFO



Good morning, everyone.



Ian Strafford-Taylor - Equals Group Plc - CEO



Because this is on a phone conference, I'll talk you through the deck, slide by slide and page turn. So hopefully, you've all got the deck in front of you.



And as you can see on slide 2, brief agenda there. We'll do an overview of Equals, run through some highlights of 2023 from me. Then, Rich will take you through a CFO review. Back to me for highlights of the Q3 to date, a bit of a look forward, and then, a summary.



So turning to page 3. Interestingly, I was on the call earlier, and I was trying to think of something new or innovative to say this time. But I think what's good is that, as you know, we've done a lot of pivots over the last few years, not