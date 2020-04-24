Q1 2020 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Tormod Gunleiksrud - Alimak Group AB(publ)-Former President&CEO



Thank you for that, and welcome to this Q1 2020 Results Call. And together with me here, I have, as already said, Tobias Lindquist, our CFO. And we will take you through this, roughly, 0.5-hour presentation of quarter 1. And I think I can say right away that it was a quarter that certainly had its challenges. It was quite a few of them. And we have certainly been on the receiving end of the consequences of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, that is for sure. It started up in China, and we're quite hit in the period outbreak that took place in China and eventually it moved into Europe. And we certainly were hit in Europe as well, and I will get back to that part slightly more in details.



We've also had spent quite some time in making