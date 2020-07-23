Q2 2020 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome to this Quarter 2 2020 call for Alimak Group. This is my first call with the group, and it's also the first time I do a call as a CEO for a listed company. New experience, so I find that appealing. I'm, of course, very excited to have joined this group, and I plan to make a lot of these calls with Alimak.



I thought I should start by saying some few words about myself. I started, as you may know, 1st of June. And prior to that, I spent my last 3.5 years as the CEO for Hultafors Group, a group of leading brands in PPE, workwear and hand tools. And before that, I had 17 years in SKF, where the last 10 years were in different operational roles. And lastly, I was the Head of Sales and Marketing for the