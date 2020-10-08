Oct 08, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

As communicated earlier, we have had a strategy review in the group. And today, I'm presenting the outcome of this and our way forward.



With me, I have Tobias, our CFO. The group has a strong foundation. The group has a leading market position with a unique know-how and expertise within vertical access solutions for professional use. A global footprint and the large installed base of around 70,000 units around the world and a leading position within the aftermarket. We are present in a vast number of segments. And with our strong aftermarket presence, we are in a unique position to help our customers from a full asset life cycle perspective,