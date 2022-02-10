Q4 2021 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is April, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you to the Alimak Group Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to hand over to Chief Executive Officer of Alimak Group, Mr. Ole Kristian Jodahl. Mr. Jodahl, you may now proceed.



Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 4 call for Alimak Group. And with me today I have, as always, Thomas Hendel, our CFO.



So if we turn to the next page, we see the agenda. And we will as usual then go into the quarter and also have a look at the full year, and end off with a Q&A session.



So turning to next page, please, and the business highlights for the quarter. The #1 priority for the year has been to deliver margin improvements. And I'm happy to say that we could also do this in quarter 4, which means that we have delivered the second set of the New Heights Program, the margin improvements.



