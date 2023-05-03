Q1 2023 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 1 2023 call then for Alimak Group. And with me as you know and heard, I have Sylvain. So if you turn page. The group had a very strong start to the year, driven by a strong operational performance. You see we have increased our margins with 5 percent points and half of it is operational performance, the other half is the integration of Tractel. So both these elements have been managed very well during the quarter and given us a solid start. Then in addition, we also, finally, I could say, start to see positive contribution from a volume perspective from Wind, and that's very encouraging of course, and I'll come back to this. Overall also, the Tractel and Tall Crane integration works well, as you also