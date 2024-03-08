The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $19.81 billion, the company's stock is trading at $99.69. Over the past week, COO has seen a 4.40% decline, yet this short-term loss contrasts with a 10.98% gain over the past three months. When assessing the stock's value, the GF Value stands at $104.71, indicating that the stock is currently fairly valued. This is a significant shift from the past GF Value of $479.44, which suggested that the stock was modestly undervalued. These changes in valuation and price reflect the dynamic nature of the market and the company's evolving position within it.

Introduction to The Cooper Companies Inc

The Cooper Companies Inc, operating in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is a prominent player in eye care and women's healthcare. The company's two main segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical, offer a range of products from contact lenses to medical devices for reproductive health. CooperVision holds a substantial share of the U.S. contact lens market, while CooperSurgical boasts a comprehensive suite of products for the entire IVF cycle, including the hormone-free IUD, Paragard. These segments have positioned Cooper as a leader in its field, catering to a diverse range of healthcare needs.

Assessing Profitability

With a Profitability Rank of 8/10, The Cooper Companies Inc demonstrates strong financial health. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 14.84%, outperforming 75.82% of 823 companies in the industry. Additionally, COO's return on equity (ROE) is 3.98%, surpassing 57% of its peers. The return on assets (ROA) at 2.54% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 3.38% further indicate the company's efficient use of its resources. Remarkably, Cooper has maintained profitability for the past decade, a testament to its enduring business model and operational excellence.

Growth Trajectory of The Cooper Companies Inc

The Cooper Companies Inc boasts a perfect Growth Rank of 10/10, reflecting its exceptional expansion in revenue and profitability. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 13.80%, outpacing 65.28% of 723 companies in the same industry. Over a 5-year period, the revenue growth rate per share is 7.70%, higher than 54.3% of its competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 6.70%. In terms of earnings, the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is an astonishing 177.20%, and the 5-year rate is 73.50%, both indicating robust earnings momentum. The future EPS growth rate estimate stands at 2.35%, which, while modest, still outperforms 7.5% of the industry.

Influential Shareholders

Notable investors have taken significant positions in The Cooper Companies Inc, with Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) holding 4,472,424 shares, representing 2.25% of the company. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 1,004,392 shares, accounting for 0.51%, and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 961,268 shares, making up 0.48% of the company. The involvement of these prominent investors underscores confidence in COO's business strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, The Cooper Companies Inc holds its ground with a market cap of $19.81 billion. Hologic Inc (HOLX, Financial) has a market cap of $17.2 billion, Baxter International Inc (BAX, Financial) is valued at $20.64 billion, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial) stands at $26.01 billion. These figures highlight the competitive nature of the Medical Devices & Instruments industry and the significant market presence that COO maintains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Cooper Companies Inc's stock performance reflects a company that is navigating the market with a strong profitability profile and impressive growth rates. The recent price changes and valuation adjustments suggest a dynamic market perception, but the underlying financial health and growth trajectory of the company remain solid. With influential shareholders backing the company and a competitive stance in the market, COO is well-positioned to continue its success in the industry.

