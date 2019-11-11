Nov 11, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Heikki Lanckriet - Expedeon AG - CEO, Chief Scientific Officer & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much and welcome, everybody, to today's call. Some very exciting news this morning, and this call is really to provide some more context to the transaction that we've announced this morning and to also give you some insights on where we see the future of the business and where we see the opportunities for Expedeon AG.



So first things first. We always start with our usual disclaimer. So I'll let you have a few seconds to read this, and then we'll move on to the order of the day.



So first of all, Expedeon. I'll give you a brief overview of what Expedeon has been and what we've built over the past 3 years as an organization. We'll then provide a little bit more context to the proposed transaction and the rationale of this transaction. And then finally, we'll close with some remarks on the new organization and where we see the future.



So in terms of the business as it is today. Our commercial focus -- we're essentially a tools and reagents organization, and our focus has