Feb 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jason Thompson
Indivior PLC - Vice President Investor Relations
* Mark Crossley
Indivior PLC - Chief Executive Officer
* Christian Heidbreder
Indivior PLC - Chief Scientific Officer
* Ryan Preblick
Indivior PLC - Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Thibault Boutherin
Morgan Stanley - Analyst
* Max Herrmann
Stifel Financial Corp. - Analyst
=====================
Jason Thompson - Indivior PLC - Vice President Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that on today's call, we may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially. We list the factors that may cause our results can be materially different than here on slide 2. We also may refer to non-GAAP measures, the
Full Year 2023 Indivior PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...