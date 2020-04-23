Full Year 2019 Luceco PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

John Hornby - Luceco plc - CEO



Okay. Thank you, [Thousen]. Good morning, everybody. This is John Hornby, CEO of Luceco. I hope you all have a copy of the presentation that was sent this morning. I think we're going to (inaudible) through that. And then at the end of the call, we will take any questions.



So on Page 3, you can see the composition of the group in terms of the four product areas, wiring accessories, LED lighting, portable power, Ross, and you can see that overall percentages really haven't changed much from 2018, and they all grew by about the same amount.



Turning over the page, slide 4, I would just run you through the highlights of our results for last year. As I said, the revenue grew above 5%. The operating profits, however, more than doubled as a result of significantly higher margin.