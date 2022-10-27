Q3 2022 Axactor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Johnny Tsolis - Axactor ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Axactor's third-quarter presentation for 2022. This presentation will be divided into four parts. First, I will take you through the highlights of the quarter. Then our CFO, Nina Mortensen, will present Q3 financials before we give an updated outlook and round off with a Q&A session. As always, you may ask questions live after the presentation or through the available chat function.



Now, let us move to slide 3 and have a look at the third-quarter highlights. Q3 was another solid quarter for Axactor, both in terms of collection, profitability, and CapEx deployments.



The EBITDA margin expansion continued and ended at 51%. Actual EBITDA reached EUR30 million, which is satisfying in a seasonally weak quarter, up from EUR13 million same