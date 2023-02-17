Feb 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Axactor ASA presentation of Q4 2022 results. My name is Charlie, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand over to your host, Johnny Tsolis, to begin. Johnny, please go ahead.
Johnny Tsolis - Axactor ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Axactor's fourth-quarter presentation for 2022. Thank you for taking the time to participate in this webcast, although some of the key highlights were already disclosed in our market update on January 11, where we also on our financial targets for the company.
This presentation will be divided into four parts. First, I will take you through the highlights of the quarter and also the full year. Then our CFO, Nina Mortensen will give a financial update before we present an updated outlook and round off with the Q&A session. As always, you may ask question live after the presentation or through the available chat function.
Now, let us move to slide 3 and have a look at the highlights. Q4 showed a continuation of the stable and
Q4 2022 Axactor ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...