Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO), a global leader in the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets, provides a wide range of products and services for the healthcare industry. The company's offerings include instruments, software, consumables, reagents, and content for the areas of cell biology, gene expression, protein purification, protein quantitation, drug discovery and manufacture, food safety, and science education. According to a recent SEC filing, Timothy Ernst, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, sold 2,500 shares of the company on February 28, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $330.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $826,375. Over the past year, Timothy Ernst has sold a total of 6,896 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc stood at $9.423 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. With the stock trading at $330.55 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $475.33, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, the GF Value includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.