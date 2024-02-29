Q4 2023 Sweetgreen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Sweetgreen Inc. fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I will now hand today's call over to Rebecca Nounou, VP, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rebecca Nounou - Sweetgreen Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Here with me today are Jonathan Nieman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mitch Reback, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings release is available on our website at investor dot SLGreen.com. During this call, we will be making comments of a forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties. For more information. About some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled Risk Factors in our latest annual report on Form 10 K filing. These forward-looking statements are based