Oct 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Stephen Michael Heath - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting for Temple & Webster. My name is Stephen Heath, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors. It is now 10:30, and as I'm advised that a quorum is present, I declare this meeting opened. Today's meeting is being held as a virtual AGM. We are holding the meeting as a virtual meeting in the interest of the health and safety of our shareholders, advisers, management and Board.



I'm joined in person today by Conrad Yiu, Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director; Mark Coulter, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Egan, our Company Secretary; and Mark Tayler, Chief Financial Officer; and Sue Thomas, Non-Executive Director, are attending virtually. Also attending is Graham Leonard, a partner at EY and the company's auditor, who is available to answer questions on the accounts at the appropriate time.



The prepared AGM speeches from the CEO and me have been released to the market. While it's disappointing