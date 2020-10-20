Oct 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Stephen Michael Heath - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting for Temple & Webster. My name is Stephen Heath, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors. It is now 10:30, and as I'm advised that a quorum is present, I declare this meeting opened. Today's meeting is being held as a virtual AGM. We are holding the meeting as a virtual meeting in the interest of the health and safety of our shareholders, advisers, management and Board.
I'm joined in person today by Conrad Yiu, Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director; Mark Coulter, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Egan, our Company Secretary; and Mark Tayler, Chief Financial Officer; and Sue Thomas, Non-Executive Director, are attending virtually. Also attending is Graham Leonard, a partner at EY and the company's auditor, who is available to answer questions on the accounts at the appropriate time.
The prepared AGM speeches from the CEO and me have been released to the market. While it's disappointing
Temple & Webster Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Oct 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...