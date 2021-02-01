Feb 01, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Mark Coulter - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD, Customer Experience Officer & Director



Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your time today. It gives Mark Tayler and myself great pleasure to be presenting the results for the first half of FY '21 this morning. We've uploaded an investor deck on the ASX, which we will be running through.



The key messages for you to take away today are: firstly, we have delivered record results with revenue up 118%, EBITDA up 556% year-on-year; secondly, we operate in a large market, and we're still very early in the adoption curve of online shopping in our category, even after any acceleration by COVID; and finally, we continue to make excellent progress on our strategy and have entered the year still growing in excess of 100%.



