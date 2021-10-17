Oct 17, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Stephen Michael Heath - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson



Thanks, Bernadette. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting for Temple & Webster. My name is Stephen Heath, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors. It is now 10:30. And as I am advised that a quorum is present, I declare this meeting open.



Today's meeting is being held as a virtual AGM in the interest of the health and safety of our shareholders and our people. I'm joined virtually by Sue Thomas, nonexecutive director; Conrad Yiu, Co-Founder and nonexecutive director. And with me here today is Mark Coulter, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Tayler, our Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Egan, our company secretary.