Mark Coulter - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD, Customer Experience Officer & Director



Thank you, Ben, and good morning, everyone. It gives Mark Tayler and myself great pleasure to be presenting the results for the first half of FY '22. We'll be running through the investor deck uploaded to the ASX this morning.



Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge that I'm currently speaking to you from Gadigal land and pay my respect to elders past, present and emerging and celebrate the diversity of First Nations people and the ongoing connection to the land.



The key messages for you to take away today are the first half was a record result with revenue up 46% to $235 million, which is a 218% increase on a 2-year basis. This means the business has more than tripled in