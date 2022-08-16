Aug 16, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Stephen Michael Heath - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson



Good morning, everybody. Can I ask you to grab a seat and we'll get about starting?



Okay, before we start, a quick story. So this morning, I was printing out my speech and my daughter says to me, "What are you printing?" I said, "My speech for today." She goes, "You got to read off paper?" I said, "Well, yes." She's, "No, no. Read off your phone." So I'm over there and I'm talking about, I'm going to read off my phone. And 2 ladies go, "You're going to read off your phone?" Classic generational story, right? So anyway, so I'm going to read off my phone, we'll see how we go. We'll see who's right.



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Temple & Webster Group Ltd. My name is Stephen Heath, and I'm the Chairman of the Board. It's 11:00. And as we have a quorum present, I declare the meeting open. Thank you for attending today.



In accordance with usual practice, cameras and recording devices are not to be used during the meeting. And I'd