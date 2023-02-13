Feb 13, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Mark Coulter - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Mel, and good morning, everyone. It gives me great pleasure to be presenting Temple & Webster's first half results for the financial year '23. To begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of country throughout Australia. We acknowledge the Gadigal and Wangal Peoples as well as other First Nation countries we operate across. We pay our respect to elders past, present and to all Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander peoples.



Temple & Webster has made significant progress across the first half. This was always going to be one of the toughest periods for year-on-year comparison, as we alluded, due to the timing of lockdown in FY '22. We delivered revenue of $207 million, which is