Nov 29, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Stephen Heath - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



I think, Tom, we've just guided for an extra minutes just to run services and the latecomers that's in play, right. We're right to go. So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting for Temple & Webster Limited. My name is Stephen Heath, and I'm the Chair of the company. It is 11:00 AM, we have a quorum present and I therefore declare the meeting open. Thank you for attending today.



In accordance with our usual practice, cameras and recording devices are not to be used during the meeting and I would like to point out the fire exits in the event of an emergency or evacuation. We have one over here in the corner or alternatively just use the door that you came in from at the back behind you.



Before we begin Temple & Webster Group would like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of country throughout Australia. We recognize their enduring connection to the lands and the waterways and the skies. We acknowledge the Gadigal and Wangal people