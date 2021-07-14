Jul 14, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO
Yes. Then it's 10:30. So good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this live Q&A session following our second quarter presentation. Thank you for joining, great to see many known names in the call.
This is a 30-minute session. So we will not go through the presentation in detail. We assume that you have been able to have some time to both read the report and also look at parts or the full presentation. I just thought we could give you now a few minutes in the beginning with the highlights and then we will open for question. And we will use the normal raise the hand function in Teams for the questions.
So in the room here, we have Stine, who is our IR responsible; and then we have [Martin], who will step into Stine's role when she is leaving now for maternity leave; and we have Cecilie, the CFO; and Sondre, myself, CEO.
So just to give you a brief update of the quarter. It's been, of course, a mixed quarter. We started the quarter with most of our clubs in Norway and Denmark closed, which, of course, heavily affected the financials also this
Q2 2021 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 14, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...