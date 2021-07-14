Q2 2021 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Yes. Then it's 10:30. So good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this live Q&A session following our second quarter presentation. Thank you for joining, great to see many known names in the call.



This is a 30-minute session. So we will not go through the presentation in detail. We assume that you have been able to have some time to both read the report and also look at parts or the full presentation. I just thought we could give you now a few minutes in the beginning with the highlights and then we will open for question. And we will use the normal raise the hand function in Teams for the questions.



So in the room here, we have Stine, who is our IR responsible; and then we have [Martin], who will step into Stine's role when she is leaving now for maternity leave; and we have Cecilie, the CFO; and Sondre, myself, CEO.



So just to give you a brief update of the quarter. It's been, of course, a mixed quarter. We started the quarter with most of our clubs in Norway and Denmark closed, which, of course, heavily affected the financials also this