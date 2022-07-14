Q2 2022 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our presentation of the second quarter of 2022. My name is Sondre Gravir, the CEO of SATS, and I'm here today with Cecilie Elde, our CFO. We will, as usual, run a Q&A session on Teams 10:30 today to allow those of you who follow this presentation some more time to look into the report and numbers before we do Q&A. You will find the link to this Q&A session on our Investor Relations website.



We concluded the second quarter with 267 clubs and 671,000 members. Cecilie will come back to the financials in the financial section later in the presentation. A key objective for SATS is to increase the member base. This is important both financially and for public health. The member development during the second quarter was slightly better than in a typical pre-pandemic second quarter, as we indicated in our first quarter presentation in early May. Overall, the fitness market in the Nordics, as we see it, is not dramatically changed since before the pandemic.



We would not be surprised, though, if the inflationary