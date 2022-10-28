Sats ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



(presentation)



So that was us in 1 minute. Good morning, everyone, both here at the SATS Colosseum and to our digital audience. Welcome to our first Capital Markets Day.



My name is Sondre Gravir, and I'm the CEO of SATS.



And this is the full management team in SATS, and most of them are present here today. Cecilie, CFO; Silje, heading product and retail; Marianne, heading marketing, communication and member care; Wenche, country manager, Norway; and Gaute, heading consumer insight and technology, will all present here today. In addition, in the management team of SATS, we have Linda-Li, country manager in Sweden; Jussi, country manager in Finland; and Kim, country manager in Denmark. And lastly, we also have Torodd who are -- present here today, who will join November 1, heading people and operations. This is a management team with extensive experience from the fitness industry, both SATS and other operators; and from other relevant industries like retail, consumer goods, telecom, travel and digital services. And I just have to say, of course I'm