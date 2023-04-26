Q1 2023 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the Sats' Q1 2023 presentation. My name is Sondre Gravir, and I'm here together with Cecilie Elde, our CFO. We will run a Q&A session in Teams at 10:00 today to allow those of you who are following this presentation some more time to look into the report and numbers. It is worth noting that this will be a pure Q&A session without any further presentation. You will find the link to this Q&A session in the invitation to this presentation, both at NewsWeb and on our website.
We are proud to present the best Q1 EBITDA in Sats' history as a result of consistent strong operational performance. This is fully in line with the trajectory as communicated on the CMD in October and as confirmed in the Q4 presentation. We laid an important member base foundation in Q3 and Q4 2022, securing a good run rate into 2023. This quarter, we continued the solid member growth and increased prices for both new and existing members and are thus reassured of the high willingness to pay for gym memberships even in the current macro environment. We have
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
