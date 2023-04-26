Q1 2023 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Stine Klund - Sats ASA - Finance & IR Manager



Hi. And welcome to this investor and analyst Q&A after we presented our Q1 2023 results earlier this morning. We'll just give people half a minute. Yes, we should start.



Welcome again to this investor and analyst Q&A after we presented our Q1 results this morning. This is mainly Q&A, but we'll just go through the key highlights from the presentation, as an introduction, so go ahead, Sondre...



Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Yes. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining this call.



As we said in the presentation earlier this morning, we will not go through the presentation, as you commented on, Stine, in detail. I just thought we could summarize the key messages, to start with, while we're letting everyone in. And as we have presented this morning, we have seen a significant step-up in the financial performance this quarter compared to previous quarters. This is a result of solid member growth over time. And we have delivered strong member growth throughout the fall, in Q3 and Q4